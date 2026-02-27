It's very difficult to take a quick look at Asus' ROG PG27AQWP-W monitor (despite this being a somewhat comical name) and not be a little impressed by how far we have come in a relatively short time, in terms of being able to offer cutting-edge specifications across virtually the entire line.

Just a few years ago, there were more compromises, be that panel type versus input lag, refresh rate versus resolution. But the PG27AQWP-W is definitely one of the most well-rounded gaming monitors we've seen, and while you do pay a high price, around £900 for a monitor of this calibre doesn't seem as far-fetched as it might have once been.

Okay, so when we say "no compromises", what do we mean? Well, first and foremost, this is a WOLED 4th Gen Tandem OLED screen that uses Asus' Dual Mode, allowing it to switch between two sets of resolutions and refresh rates. It's 26.5" in 1440p and can deliver 1500 NITS peak with a VESA DisplayHDR500 True Black certification, giving it 99.5% DCI-P3 coverage and 135% sRGB coverage, which makes it more than qualified for professional colour work. Dual Mode switches between 540Hz/1440p or 720Hz/720p.

Here you get a 27" OLED monitor that can deliver 1500 NITS and has a good 100% DCI-P3, which can give most professional monitors a run for their money, while also delivering 540Hz in that resolution and going all the way to 720Hz if the specific game allows or directly requires it. It's a pretty insane combination, and it's immediately difficult to find a real finger to put on these numbers.

This is an ad:

And that's before we get to the really cool stuff. This panel is "TrueBlack Glossy", which means it has a coating that keeps reflections to an absolute minimum, and it really works in practice. This is one of the most beautiful images we've seen, and we used the DisplayPort 2.1 port, which means that this image is delivered without DSC compression. In addition, Asus' OLED Care Pro suite is quite robust and is equipped with a proximity sensor that automatically dims the screen if you are not sitting there, preventing persistent damage to the panel.

So, are there any real points of criticism here? Well, it's not a cheap monitor, which would be a shame to say, even though a Samsung Odyssey G8, for example, costs more. And I have to reiterate that Asus' physical design profile is quite offensive and appears almost infantile. This is an extremely expensive but fantastic monitor, whose primary target audience must be gaming enthusiasts with a driving licence and perhaps even a mortgage, and it looks like something designed for a child's bedroom with Spider-Man duvet and pillowcases on the bed.

But that's also what it is. Asus' ROG PG27AQWP-W delivers one of the sharpest images, delivered in one of the most versatile packages we've come across, and that's why I can actually promise that you'll be very satisfied if you end up paying over seven grand for it.