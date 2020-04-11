Asus ROG laptops will use liquid metal instead of paste

As anyone who has read laptop reviews here on Gamereactor will know, high temperatures are a serious problem for many laptops. This not only results in a shorter life span for the computer but also the system thermal throttling, and thus lowering the speed at which the computer works to avoid death by heat, which then again means fewer FPS in your favourite game.

In a lengthy blog post Asus reveals that they have a patented method of applying liquid metal on an industrial scale to their products. This puts them at a clear advantage, as liquid metal is a superior heat conductor, but it's also really difficult to work with, especially for automated processes.

This technique will already be applied when you buy a 2020 ROG laptop with a 10th gen Intel CPU, and Asus claims this will lower temperatures 10-20 degrees on the CPU, giving them a massive thermal advantage over the competition.