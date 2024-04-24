ASUS ROG is making a performance VR headset for Meta

HQ

ASUS Republic of Gamers or ROG is one of the most well-known gaming hardware brands out there. After having recently launched the ROG Ally last year, it seems that the company is now looking to make waves elsewhere in the gaming sphere.

Specifically, it appears to be turning its sights to the VR space. As we can see in a new blog post from Meta, ASUS ROG will be working on bringing a new gaming focused-VR headset to consumers.

There's also mention of Lenovo working on some new mixed-reality gear with Meta, and a limited edition Meta Quest inspired by Xbox coming down the pipeline.