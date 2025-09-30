Asus Rog Harpe II Ace

Back in 2023, we gave Asus' ROG Harpe Ace mouse a score of 10 because we had to acknowledge that, at long last, here was a mouse that delivered on virtually all key parameters and became the gaming jack-of-all-trades that its main competitors simply could not match.

It turned out to be a kind of benchmark, as most others ended up using roughly the same framework as the Harpe Ace, i.e. low weight, textured surface and without sacrificing features (although Razer did not get that memo).

Now Asus is back with the ROG Harpe II Ace, and what are they doing to justify this "sequel" in this changed landscape?

First and foremost, this is a technical upgrade, that much is clear. Asus' brand new AimPoint Pro sensor not only supports 42,000 DPI, which in itself is overkill for most people but will certainly benefit a few serious gamers, but it also has a polling rate of 8000Hz. And it is also wireless via Asus' 2.4GHz dongle.

Now, opinions are very, very divided on a polling rate higher than 1000, and if you take a quick look at various forums such as Reddit, it's clear that even for semi-professionals, 8000Hz seems to be more of a marketing gimmick than anything else, where even the sharpest reaction will be slower than the hardware can deliver. If nothing else, you are paying for the knowledge that you will never, ever have to wait for your mouse, and that it will always wait for you.

It has roughly the same surface as before, with seven buttons, six of which are customisable, and it weighs just 48 grams. This is despite offering wireless connectivity via the aforementioned dongle and Bluetooth 5.1.

The low weight, the new ROG 100M Optical Micro switches, the buttons, it all adds up, but Asus has still managed to fit in a large battery that delivers over 100 hours at 2.4GHz and over 80 hours on Bluetooth.

And then there's the price. The ROG Harpe II Ace is a luxury item, no doubt about it, but at €179.99, it's also a hefty price tag. Technically speaking, if you can get by with just 26,000 DPI and 1000Hz polling, Turtle Beach's Kone Air II is available for €69.99 with pretty much the same features.

That said, the Harpe II Ace is still fantastic, it just is. The market has changed a bit, so it's no longer unique, and you can buy something similar for significantly less. It's a bit of a let-down, but that doesn't mean it's a bad buy if you want the very best.