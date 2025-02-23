Gaming chairs are a veritable jungle. You know that. I know that. There are loads of them in all different price ranges from all sorts of brands and manufacturers, and most of what is sold is extremely similar to the nearest competitor. Razer, Zen, Secret Labs, Fractal Design, Noble, Thunder X3... Many of them are overpriced and overrated, but there are a few really good ones too. Case in point, Asus has now scaled down their very expensive Destrier chair and released a slightly cheaper variant called "Core" and I've been putting it through the ringer for the past week.

The design is a bit Transformers-esque and the material choices are very good.

Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core is a mesh chair, which for the uninitiated and uninterested means that the seat cushion and backrest consist mostly of stretched mesh, which in this case is made of spun plastic (polyamide nylon). Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core can withstand at most a 125 kg person without being at risk of breaking, plus it can be tilted back a full 125 degrees for those who want to lounge on it, and it costs around £500. The backrest can be adjusted to three different positions and is therefore not stepless, which the closest competitors offer, while the seat cushion can be adjusted in a stepless manner, depending on how far forward or backward you want it to be in relation to the backrest. The overall height of the chair and armrests also uses stepless adjustments, and there are plenty of options for those who want to sit really high or have the armrests absurdly high up instead.

Assembling the Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core after unpacking it from the box was a piece of cake. The armrests sit in three M6 screws each, and the backrest slides into a metal case and is then screwed on with four M8 screws. I think it took me about 10 minutes to put it together, which is a record for me for a gaming chair (out of the box), and the build quality is really good too. Asus has invested in quality materials and even the details made of plastic feel extremely durable, such as the skeleton part of the chair back, where the plastic is more reminiscent of reinforced glass fibre or carbon fibre composites. This also applies to the feet itself and the five accompanying wheels, which are generous in size and are very durable.

Asus should have included more adjustment options in terms of chair comfort, however.

Sitting in the Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core is an approved experience even though there are a number of points that I find difficult to like. To begin with, I don't understand why the backrest tilt is not more freely adjustable as I personally don't like either position one or position two. I would have liked to end up in the middle of the two and see it as the chair's biggest minus along with the lumbar support that cannot be moved in height. For me, the lumbar support is slightly too high and although I use the handy two plastic nuts on the back to unscrew the support and minimise its effect as much as possible, I feel that it stands out too much, too high up against the lumbar spine, and becomes a little too intrusive. The unwillingness of the headrest to stay in a set place and position is another part of this otherwise well-built chair that I don't really like. In direct comparison with the Thunder X3 Mesh (of around half this Destrier's price) in particular, there are no adjustment options nor ergonomic thinking in Asus' latest which, in all honesty, has puzzled me.

The armrests are good but the system to change them are clunky. Had this chair cost half as much it would have been acceptable but not at this price point.

Asus' creation feels inferior here, especially compared to the half as expensive Thunder X3 Mesh, which is honestly better in all metrics, and the underrated Fractal Design Refine Mesh too. The only aspect where I think the Destrier Core tops these rivals is on the design side as this Asus chair is very well designed and gives a top and premium feel in terms of appearance. But we sit in our chairs rather than stare at them, and the seating comfort of the Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core does not quite reach the same heights as the closest competitors. Had this chair cost half as much, it would have felt more reasonable than it looks today when you can buy two Thunder X3 Mesh units for the same price as a single Asus ROG Destrier Ergo Core.