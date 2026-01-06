ASUS ROG and Kojima Productions team up for themed Flow Z13 and range of accessories

HQ

With CES ongoing, ASUS' gaming division, Republic of Gamers, has made an appearance to reveal a new collaboration with Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima's famed developer, who has engaged in all manner of different partnerships as of late, has joined forces with the tech maker for a branded and themed version of the Flow Z13 device and a collection of peripherals too.

Each have a very striking appearance that combines a white, gold, and black colour palette with branding elements that use Kojima Productions' logos and imagery, and on top of the Flow Z13 model that has been presented, the other items include the ROG Delta II headset, the ROG Keris II Origin mouse, and the ROG Scabbard II XXL mouse mat as well.

The items have been designed by Kojima Productions' artist Yoji Shinkawa, and as of the moment we don't yet know when they will launch and likewise for what kinds of prices.