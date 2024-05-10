ASUS ROG Ally X revealed, contains better SSD, battery, and more

HQ

As we touched on yesterday, ASUS was planning on showing us the next ROG Ally, and last night they did. The ROG Ally X is the next step in ASUS's journey into handheld gaming, and it's got some improvements for us to get hyped about.

It's worth noting that ASUS didn't really go into massive detail on what we'll be getting and we don't yet have solid specifications, but we can expect an improved battery, SSD, RAM, UI, and more.

A full reveal will arrive next month, on the 2nd of June. Until then, it's good to know that ASUS is essentially in its Steam Deck OLED era, rather than trying to completely reinvent the wheel one year after the Ally was first launched. Check out the reveal for the new Ally below: