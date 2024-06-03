Asus Rog Ally X has been unveiled along with specifications and price tag

HQ

Earlier in May, we got a first taste of the sequel to Asus' portable console. Which they have now finally chosen to present in full along with its specifications and price tag.

Rog Ally X as it is officially called has been equipped with a significantly larger battery, an upgraded motherboard, larger internal storage (1TB) and a number of minor upgrades when it comes to ports and form factor.

The new model is marginally heavier than the Rog Ally, but those who have squeezed and felt the device claim that the updated form factor actually makes the console feel a little lighter. Which, it has to be said, sounds like a good thing, and it weighs 678 grams overall.

The price tag has also increased and if you want to get your hands on the new Rog Ally X, you'll have to shell out £799 which is the recommended retail price. Check out pictures and full specifications below. The device will be available in stores from 22 July.

Is Rog Ally X something you fancy?