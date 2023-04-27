ASUS ROG Ally price leaks online

HQ

The ASUS ROG Ally's price has leaked via BestBuy, and for the 512GB and 16GB RAM variant it will cost $699.99 USD.

This seems to be a competitive price when compared to Valve's Steam Deck, which can cost anywhere from $399 to $649. However, if we're looking at the ROG Ally's specs, you're not going to be comparing this handheld PC with the cheapest version of Valve's model.

Recently, we covered the ASUS ROG Ally's specs, where it boasts using the newly announced Ryzen Z1 processors, higher performance than the Steam Deck at half the power usage and FSR and RSR support.

Should this pricing prove to be true, the Steam Deck will have some serious competition on its hands, and we'll be eagerly awaiting the 11th of May when we can get our hands on the ASUS ROG Ally.