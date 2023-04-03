Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

ASUS' ROG Ally is a real handheld gaming PC

It wasn't an April Fool's joke after all.

Saturday was a nightmare for news. With it being April Fool's, it is near impossible to tell whether something was real or just some plot to trick people. We know all about that as we were part of the problem.

But one company that has seemingly tricked itself is ASUS, as the technology company decided to "trick" everyone with a handheld gaming PC idea called the ROG Ally, but it turns out the only person they was tricking was themselves, as ASUS has now revealed that the ROG Ally is actually real.

As we're told over Twitter, the handheld device will in fact be coming in the future, with this being a system that resembles the Steam Deck, but has a bit more of a gamer-like and less blocky body, even with a bit of RGB baked in because why not.

There's no mention of when the ASUS ROG Ally will debut, but we are told to stay tuned for more information.

