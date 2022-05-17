Asus reveals two new jacked-up ROG laptops

HQ

Asus just concluded its ROG 2022 launch event, a stream that took a look at a bunch of the new products that the gaming brand has in store for the rest of the year. While the stream did include looks at new clothing and apparel, and some new improvements for ROG's own video game, the true stars of the show came in the form of the new hardware.

ROG Flow X16

First on the docket was the ROG Flow X16 laptop, a device that can be configured to include internal hardware up to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. To add to this, the Flow X16 also boasts up to 64GBs of DDR5 RAM which can operate up to 4800MHz, as well as up to 2TBs of PCIe storage.

If that's not enough to get your mouth watering, the Flow X16 even sports a 16-inch display that can be equipped to support up to a 165Hz QHD panel, meaning it definitely won't cheap out on visuals.

How will all of this run in the body of a laptop you ask? Well, hopefully rather well, as Asus has tricked out the Flow X16 with its new Frost Force cooling technology, all with the aim of ensuring the device doesn't end up running too hot.

While this is a device that supports ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS, it's also one that comes with a 360-degree hinge, meaning it can operate like a tablet when necessary. This does mean that the laptop has stylus support when using it like this, but the big catch when taking all of this into account will of course be the price, which Tom's Hardware states will start at $1,949.99.

ROG Strix Scar 17 SE

Otherwise, it was the ROG Strix Scar 17 that was back on centre stage, this time in the form of a new iteration of the same laptop, and going under the new namesake of the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (SE standing for Special Edition).

This device is very similar to the base Scar 17 model, but looks to set itself apart from its predecessor with a more powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12950HX CPU (with 16 cores and 24 threads). This system will also boast an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, meaning you know it's got some power under the hood.

To offset this increase in performance, the Scar 17 SE does feature a huge vapour chamber for cooling, as well as the use of more efficient thermal paste, which aims to allow the device to excel over its older sibling.

The Scar 17 SE is expected to go on sale right away, and if you're looking to grab one, know that it'll cost an arm and a leg, as it will start retailing for $3,499.99.