Asus reveals three new HDMI 2.1 enabled monitors at CES 2021

The all-digital Consumer Electronics Show for 2021 is nearing its conclusion now, but before that happens, Asus has revealed three new monitors fitted with HDMI 2.1 capabilities, ideal for what the new-gen consoles bring to the table.

As reported by The Verge, the three monitors are called the Asus ROG Swift XG43UQ, the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ, and the Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A.

The Asus Rog Swift XG43UQ is a 43" 4K gaming monitor with a VA panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 1000-nit peak brightness and features two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can have both new-gen consoles connected at once.

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ on the other hand comes with a 4K 32" panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This monitor alike the previous one also comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, but also features G-Sync capabilities, at a lower peak nit value (600 total nits).

The final monitor, the Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A has the smallest panel of the three, measuring at 28" and playing at a 4K display, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Because of this, it sits at only 400 nits peak brightness, making it the darkest monitor of the three.

Asus has not revealed prices of exact release dates for the monitors as of yet, but you can check out further detail regarding the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ over here.