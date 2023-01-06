Asus Reveals New Sleek Xbox Controller

HQ

At CES 2023 Asus has revealed the ROG Raikiri Pro, a new official Xbox custom controller. Among other features, the stand-out addition to this accessory is the OLED screen.

At 1.3 inches, you're not going to load up any games on the controller's screen, though you can have it play custom animations, show your microphone status, and indicate how much battery is left in the controller.

This feature is joined by a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in ESS DAC, and a physical switch to change the trigger actuation. You can also remap your buttons through the Armoury Crate app, and add some extra animations to the OLED screen.

So far, there's no news on the price of this controller, but it's probably going to be more expensive than your usual Xbox controller. We'll have to wait and see whether that price will actually reflect the cool but admittedly small additions Asus is bringing.