Asus removes all visible cables from your PC

Back-to-The-Future is a new design concept, where all cable connectors are hidden on the back of the motherboard. While it does require you to buy motherboards that have this feature, it also requires a case that has room on the back of the motherboard.

While that may be interesting, an Advanced BTF system also exists that lets you ditch the cables for your graphics card. Yes. You read that correctly. That requires something like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF Edition and the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER BTF White Edition - but that it's possible with an RTX 4090 is outright insane.

It takes a motherboard like the ROG Maximus Z790 Hero BTF. It can deliver 600 Watts in its GPU bound PCIe 5.0 slot.

While we don't have prices yet, these are not concept products, and they'll soon hit the shelves - and this might be the most interesting thing from CES 2024 from a PC building perspective.