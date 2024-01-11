ASUS releases RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards

HQ

Asus has also jumped the RTX 40 Super wagon, and have made 4080 Super, 4070 TI Super and 4070 Super versions for no less than five ranges of graphics cards.

ROG Strix is the enthusiast level, overclocked from the factory, bold styling and massive coolers using axial fan design, dual bios, and the ability to control case fans, based on GPU temperature.

For solid performance, and same metal build as the Strix, the TUF Gaming gives you almost the same, but skips the RGB and external fan control, the card is made to last. For those that don't like the military inspired colours, a pure white edition is also available.

For workstations and creative work, the subtle yet stylish Proart version is the right choice as they are also slightly more compact. Fans come with eleven blades and vented backplates.

For ultimate compactness, the Dual series is only 2.56 slots wide, and even a clean 2.5 slot in the Evo edition, and it still uses axial fans for great cooling.

Asus also updated their GPU Tweak software to version III - and comes highly recommended from Gamereactor's tech staff.