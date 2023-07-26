Asus' new GPUs are looking to clear the sight of ugly cables from your PC

HQ

When building a computer, one of the most annoying parts can be stuffing all your annoying cables into places that are hard to see. With most cases now having glass panels to show your shame if you don't manage your cables properly, the pressure is on.

Asus is looking to fix that problem, however, with cable-free GPUs. You'll still need a wire going through to these cards, but they connect through the back of the motherboard for a much cleaner look.

The idea was shown off at Computex this year, but now they're going into full production later this autumn, starting with the RTX 4070 model.

Would you pay extra for a cable-free GPU?

Thanks, Wccftech.