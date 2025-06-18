Asus Italy: The portable Xbox launches this summer

HQ

One of the most exciting announcements during this year's not-E3 was of course Xbox Ally, a portable Xbox built by Asus. It comes in two versions with quite nice performance and is actually released already this year. But when?

Unfortunately, we do not know, but noted that Asus Italy on Facebook writes that it will be released during the summer. The post is still there at the time of writing, so they don't seem to be in any hurry to remove it either (translated with Bing):

"We had a mission: to make you play better and longer...everywhere. Soon you'll be able to do that 🔜 #ROGXboxAllyX arrives this summer"

Assuming that's true, it's worth remembering that September is considered a summer month around the Mediterranean, and given that we don't have a price tag either, September is probably the earliest we can expect it.

Yesterday, however, Windows Central posted an article about the Xbox Ally release and writes that their sources say late October. Since they are normally reliable, we wouldn't dismiss this as a possibility.

Hopefully Microsoft will tell us more soon so we don't have to speculate, but a release in September or October seems quite likely.