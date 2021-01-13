Asus introduces new RTX 30 and AMD Ryzen 5900H ROG laptops at CES

You're watching Advertisements

Asus has revealed a number of new hardcore gaming laptops in their ROG series. The new generation of laptops has up to RTX3080 mobile graphics in either third gen MaxQ or MaxP versions.

The CPU's have also been upgraded, with the ROG Zephyrus Due SE having the extremely powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX along with a mobile RTX3080 graphics card. This is combined with a 4K 120Hz display, with 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut, or a 300Hz FHD display at only 3ms response time. The popular ROG Strix Scar range has been updated with similar specifications.

For the more compact oriented customers there is a ROG Flow 13, this slim and light Ultrabook has a 5980HS CPU, combined with a GTX1650 graphics card, and weighs in at 1.3kg and has a 10 hour battery life when engaging in "full gaming". For those wanting to push the FPS rate, it is possible to combine it with a new external GPU system, all the way up to an RTX3080.