Asus has shown off their easy-release GPU slot

Shown off at this year's Gamescom event in Cologne, Asus have unveiled the new version of its PCIe Q-Release mechanism, called the PCIe Q-Release Slim.

Completely tool free, the Q-Release Slim functions by automatically releasing the graphics card from the GPU slot if it is pulled from the bracketed end (the one with video out ports). Pull anywhere else, and it won't budge.

Whilst we can't comment on the efficacy of the new Q-Release system ourselves, tech YouTuber der8auer has a video detailing Asus' offerings at this year's Gamescom, which you can watch here:

So what does this (hopefully) mean? For starters, no more fumbling in the dark, no more impossible to flick release switches, and no more damaged GPUs. It's not one of the world's more pressing issues, but a solution is certainly welcome (thanks, PC Gamer).