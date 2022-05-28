Asus has revealed the world's first 500Hz gaming monitor

HQ

Asus has revealed the next instalment into its Republic of Gamers family. This device is a new monitor, but it's not just any monitor as it is in fact the world's first 500Hz one.

Known as the ROG Swift 500Hz, this device features a 24" 1080p panel that supports Nvidia G-Sync. It's noted in the announcement blog that the monitor has been designed with esports in mind, and that it also boasts Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support so that users can measure system latency when paired with an Nvidia Reflex mouse and a GeForce GPU.

There has yet to be any information revealed as to the pricing of this monitor or likewise when it will launch, but considering it is a world's first product, don't expect a cheap price tag.