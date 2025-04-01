Asus and Microsoft are openly teasing a collaboration on a portable Xbox

HQ

Recently, a The Verge report came out that suggested that Asus and Microsoft are working together on Project Kennan, an upcoming portable gaming device that would be the closest we can get to a portable Xbox. Of course, this made a lot of people happy because Asus already makes the Rog Ally X devices, which are generally considered to be among the best handheld gaming PCs on the market.

The idea with Kennan is that Asus will build it, drawing on its experience with the Ally product line, but that it will offer "a universal library of Xbox and PC games" and seamlessly blend into Microsoft's Xbox design aesthetic. Now we have a very strong indication that this actually seems to be true, and the source of this is... Asus and Microsoft.

You see, the former posted a little hint about the project on social media, prompting the official Xbox account to respond with the same animated GIF they used when the Xbox Series S was revealed earlier than planned.

Since the teasing is now in full swing, we assume that an announcement is not too far away, which in turn means that the premiere could happen as early as this year - something that has been frequently rumored.