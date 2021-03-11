Astro's Playroom soundtrack is coming out tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Soon, the official soundtrack ofAstro's Playroom will be released digitally, this was announced via a post on PlayStation Blog.

The little platform adventure was originally designed as some kind of demo for the DualSense controller, to give users a better understanding of the new features. Now, in the above-mentioned post, the composer Kenneth C M Young took us to have a look at the "behind the scenes", and explained how he created the sounds and songs. You can check the link above for more details, and enjoy some of the music first.

The Astro's Playroom soundtrack will be available digitally tomorrow, March 12.