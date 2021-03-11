Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Astro's Playroom

Astro's Playroom soundtrack is coming out tomorrow

Fans will be able to stream the soundtrack on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Soon, the official soundtrack ofAstro's Playroom will be released digitally, this was announced via a post on PlayStation Blog.

The little platform adventure was originally designed as some kind of demo for the DualSense controller, to give users a better understanding of the new features. Now, in the above-mentioned post, the composer Kenneth C M Young took us to have a look at the "behind the scenes", and explained how he created the sounds and songs. You can check the link above for more details, and enjoy some of the music first.

The Astro's Playroom soundtrack will be available digitally tomorrow, March 12.

