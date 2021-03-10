LIVE

Astro's Playroom

Astro's Playroom soundtrack coming to Spotify and Apple Music on Friday

We've interviewed Kenneth CM Young again to celebrate the occasion and learned about the origins of the GPU song, working during the pandemic, getting a PS5 devkit and more.

Those of you who have read my interview with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission composer Kenneth CM Young or heard me praise the game whenever I can in Norway probably expected me to absolutely adore Astro's Playroom as well. Well, I did, and the soundtrack is once again one of the main reasons. The songs don't just fit brilliantly to what's happening on screen, but are in and of themselves fantastic. That's why today's announcement makes me very excited.

I've been lucky enough to interview Mr. Young again (see it in the video on top), and he revealed that the Astro's Playroom soundtrack will become available on Apple Music, Spotify and other music services on March 12. This means that we'll get to listen to the catchy GPU song and the other amazing tracks when and wherever we like this Friday, and I definitely will.

