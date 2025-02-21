Astro's Playroom gets new update for you to collect the PS5 Pro

HQ

The launch of PlayStation 5 was accompanied in late 2020 by Astro's Playroom, the sequel to Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS4/PS VR), a game that introduced us to the world of Astro, PlayStation's new mascot, and showed us the improvements brought by the DualSense controller. Last year saw the release of the full game Astro Bot, which explored more of the PS5's universe, and gained recognition from much of the gaming world through a number of awards and nominations.

More than four years after the release of the PlayStation history title, Astro is now releasing an update that includes the new PlayStation 5 Pro model, the Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset in the collection of items. As the game comes bundled with the console, it is clear that they wanted to showcase their new products to give them more visibility and to complete the museum-like historical collection.

Are you getting back to Astro's Playroom or did you last year already?