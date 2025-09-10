Astronomers capture clearest glimpse yet of merging black holes

HQ

1.3 billion light-years from Earth. Astronomers have recorded their sharpest observation to date of two black holes colliding, offering unprecedented insight into how these cosmic giants behave when merging. The event, detected through ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves, aligns with long-standing predictions from Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The violent union, occurring in a distant galaxy far beyond the Milky Way, produced a single, rapidly spinning black hole and released an immense burst of energy. Researchers say the precision of this detection, made possible by advances in observatory technology, strengthens the case for fundamental ideas about black holes, including Hawking's hypothesis that their surface area can only grow.