Astroneer's new Megatech DLC supercharges base building

HQ

The grand space adventure Astroneer continues to expand outwards, and with the brand-new Megatech DLC, construction is taken to new and almost absurd heights. The biggest addition is without a doubt the massive Orbital Platform build, a Megastructure that lets you create your own asteroid and place it in orbit around any planet.

In addition to this, the Biodome structure is introduced, a self-sustaining ecosystem where you can cultivate and harvest loads of alien flora. The Biodome can be expanded with new sections and filled with specialised Mega-modules, making it a sort of intergalactic greenhouse and farm in one.

For those who love showing off their accomplishments, the new museum will likely be a welcome addition - where you can exchange surplus (power, resources, etc.) for various rewards and perks - as well as monuments. The update is out right now - available for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Will you be trying out the new Astroneer expansion?