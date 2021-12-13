Astroneer Switch version release date confirmed

HQ

Space exploring simulator Astroneer has finally confirmed when exactly will it land on Nintendo Switch. The interstellar adventure will arrive on the hybrid console on January 13, 2022, developer System Era Softworks announced.

The digital pre-order is live now, anyone who decides to purchase it early can get a special EXO Outfitters bundle. The bundle includes a palette and visor customisation set, which will be unlockable in-game on day one and redeemable till February 28. As for physical pre-orders, more information should be shared soon, but the developer did mention that the physical copies should be available on store shelves and shipping out for somewhere around mid-February, if there's no issues.

