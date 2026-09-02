Astronauts make rare all-female spacewalk outside International Space Station

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Two women have completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. This marks the sixth time an all-female team has completed such a task, with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and French astronaut Sophie Adenot suiting up for the 6.5-hour walk.

This also marked the 284th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades, and the seventh spacewalk of the year so far. NASA astronaut Anil Menon posted a video of what the egress looked like from inside the station. Adenot remained tethered to the station during the walk, while Meir rode the robotic arm of the station to the worksites.

Meir is a history maker herself, as she was part of the first all-female spacewalk back in 2019 alongside fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch. Spacewalks occur when an astronaut needs to work outside of the confines of their craft, in the vacuum of space. They take a long time to prepare for and complete due to the danger involved, but they're also necessary to fix broken parts on a space station, replace old batteries, and patch up thermal systems as well as complete other maintenance tasks.