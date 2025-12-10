Astromine is a co-op survival game set in a destructible voxel solar system

As part of the Day of the Devs showcase, developer Alientrap made an appearance to show off its upcoming cooperative survival game known as Astromine. This project asks players to travel around a solar system while visiting procedurally-generated planets that each have a voxel design that enables them to be highly destructible.

Alientrap promises that each planet is actually completely destructible, making it ever easier to mine and claim all of the resources that can be found beneath the surface. As for why you'll need to gather materials, on top of being able to construct your own orbital fortresses and bases, you'll also need to create spaceships that can be used to travel between planets and to fight for control of the solar system from any imposing opposition.

Who might these be, you ask? In Astromine, you play as a robot who is engaged in a faction war with other robots, and to gain control of the solar system, you'll need to overcome bases and outposts by rival bots by invading, smashing up their defences, knocking out power sources, and stealing all of their resources for your own.

The voxel element to the game also stretches to combat where in battle against alien creatures you can attack and see any damage you deal that's notable in the form of the parts of their bodies that you cut and smash to pieces.

As for when Astromine will launch, no firm date has been given yet beyond 2026, but you can see some snippets of the game below.