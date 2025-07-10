Astro Bot's soundtrack is coming to vinyl later this year

HQ

2024's Game of the Year (at least according to The Game Awards) Astro Bot was beloved for many reasons, but to a lot of players the bopping soundtrack stood out as a lovely accompaniment to your journey as Astro. I could spend hours sitting and nodding my head along to the main menu theme.

Now, if you want to take the music out of the game and onto your vinyl player, you can. Well, not now exactly, but soon, as an Astro Bot vinyl collection is available for pre-order now with a release later this year.

The 2LP collection takes the entire soundtrack composed by Kenny CM Young, and puts it on adorable LPs with a typical Astro Bot design. New art has also been created for the cover.

Astro Bot continues to give players new content within the game, too, as more levels are consistently being added, granting players new bots to save and more challenges to overcome.

Astro Bot is available now on PS5.