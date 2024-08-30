Astro Bot's launch trailer has been revealed

HQ

Rewind back to 2020 and the launch of the PlayStation 5 and you may remember a title - intended as little more than a technical showcase for Sony's new DualSense controller - that sprouted wings and flew to the heights of the gaming world.

This, of course, was Astro's Playroom, and now developer Team Asobi are back - and soon - with Astro Bot, for which they have just released the launch trailer.

Showcasing the best interactive haptic feedback that the DualSense has to offer, Astro Bot is a journey spanning PlayStation and Sony's history as well as new adventures, which are split in-game amongst more than 50 worlds.

Drawing from iconic franchises such as God of War and Ratchet & Clank, this new offering is set to be as reverent as it is fresh, and releases soon on September 6, along with (fittingly) its own edition of the DualSense controller that made Astro such a wild success in the first place.