Astro Bot's game director defends PS5 in console vs PC debate

HQ

Astro Bot's director Nicolas Doucet has stepped up to bat for the PS5 in a multitude of ways, even defending the console versus a PC experience for developers and players. While PC purists still believe their platform is superior, there's a simple charm of the immediate fun provided in a console to Doucet.

Speaking to The Game Post, he said: "It's specific hardware that is absolutely set. You know that what you see in your office making the game, is definitely what people will see in their home playing the game. That allows us to focus, because you're not putting in time dealing with compatibility or permutations. It's why I've always liked consoles...I've always preferred to be on the console side, because it's all about just plug and play."

Regarding the PS5, Doucet believes it has made leaps and bounds compared to the PS4, even if some fans don't see it that way. The key to the PS5's biggest generational leap? DualSense and an SSD, according to Doucet.

"But I do think the PS5, between the DualSense and the SSD, really brought something special. With the SSD... I'm thinking of things like the Souls games, where you die a lot. And when you die, you used to have to wait a long time before you get a second try. With the SSD, that becomes really, really fast. So, in terms of just the pleasure of play, that's really increased," he said, adding that while things like graphics can be determined within a few seconds of staring at a screen, performance and controllers require a player to take time to understand the differences.