Astro Bot will feature 15 free DLC levels post-launch

HQ

It seems that Team Asobi wants to add even more to the impressive experience that Astro Bot already is. The game releases today, on the 6th of September, and yesterday reviews were published and they were stellar.

But, even while being showered with praise, the work isn't stopping at Team Asobi. According to a studio visit attended by VGC, the developer is planning on releasing 15 extra levels as DLC at some point down the line.

These will be separated into 10 challenge levels and 5 speedrun levels post-release. There is a question as to whether those numbers are still accurate, but they're certainly ambitious. We can imagine those levels will be brought out in chunks, rather than released as one big batch.

In our Astro Bot review, we gave the game a 9/10, saying "Astro Bot is an exceptionally successful game in its own right, injecting pure happiness into your body over its 10-15 hours."