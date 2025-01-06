Astro Bot took home the most Game of the Year awards from media in 2024

HQ

While Astro Bot's Game of the Year win at the 2024 The Game Awards may have shocked developer Team Asobi a tad, the game's success at the major awards ceremony is only part of the overall success that it has garnered since its arrival in September.

This has been proved by the Top Game in 2024 awards tracker, which currently shows Astro Bot to be the most-awarded game in 2024 by media around the world. As it stands, the platformer has notched up 104 GOTY awards, and an average review score of 9.4, which is enough to see it well ahead of its closest competitor Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

The in-progress tracker currently regards FFVII: Rebirth as having landed 37 GOTY awards with an average review score of 9.2 as well. This means it has almost a third of the GOTY awards of Astro Bot at the moment, and this is also while having a very clear lead over its closest competitors of Balatro (28 awards) and Metaphor: ReFantazio (25 awards).

With the BAFTA Games Awards coming up next in the spring, we'll have to see whether Astro Bot can continue its era of dominance, something that I backed in my personal GOTY award for 2024.