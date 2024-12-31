Astro Bot surprised even its creators with GOTY win at The Game Awards 2024

HQ

At The Game Awards 2024, the platformer Astro Bot took many by surprise when it was awarded Game of the Year. While the game had earned a lot of praise, even its creators didn't expect it to claim the top prize. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Nicholas Doucet, director of Team ASOBI, shared that he was hopeful for some community recognition but never imagined the game would win the coveted title.

Doucet revealed that his team was prepared for a brief thank-you speech in case Astro Bot won a different category, but when the announcement for Game of the Year came, they were left stunned. Doucet confessed that the moments following the win were a blur, as he was in a state of shock. Despite their surprise, it's clear that Astro Bot's quality more than earned its place at the top.

This unexpected win highlights the uniqueness of Astro Bot in the gaming industry, offering a refreshing and imaginative experience that seems to have won over both players and critics alike. After years of seeing the same types of games dominate the scene, it's exciting to see something new and innovative take center stage.

