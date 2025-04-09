Astro Bot runs rampant at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards

HQ

One of the last major video game awards ceremonies of the season has been and gone. The annual BAFTA Games Awards took place yesterday evening, and during that show we got to see which games the awarding body regarded as the best-of-the-best. Following a handful of titles winning a lot in previous awards shows, it's probably not a huge surprise to hear who has taken home trophies this year.

As there are a lot of categories and winners, we'll stop wasting time and simply direct your attention below where you can see the full list, with winners highlighted in bold.

Animation:



Winner: Astro Bot



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Lego Horizon Adventures



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Thank Goodness You're Here



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II



Artistic Achievement:



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Harold Halibut



Winner: Neva



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



Audio Achievement:



Animal Well



Winner: Astro Bot



Helldivers II



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Star Wars Outlaws



Still Wakes the Deep



Best Game:



Black Myth: Wukong



Helldivers II



Thank Goodness You're Here!



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Winner: Astro Bot



Balatro



British Game:



A Highland Song



Lego Horizon Adventures



Paper Trail



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



Winner: Thank Goodness You're Here!



Debut Game:



Animal Well



Winner: Balatro



Pacific Drive



Tales of Kenzera: Zau



Thank Goodness You're Here!



The Plucky Squire



Evolving Game:



Winner: Vampire Survivors



World of Warcraft



Diablo IV



Final Fantasy XIV Online



No Man's Sky



Sea of Thieves



Family:



Winner: Astro Bot



Cat Quest III



Lego Horizon Adventures



Little Kitty, Big City



Super Mario Party Jamboree



The Plucky Squire



Game Beyond Entertainment:



Botany Manor



Kind Worlds 2



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Winner: Tales of Kenzera: Zau



Tetris Forever



Vampire Therapist



Game Design:



Animal Well



Winner: Astro Bot



Balatro



Helldivers II



Tactical Breach Wizards



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Multiplayer:



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Winner: Helldivers II



Lego Horizon Adventures



Super Mario Party Jamboree



Tekken 8



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II



Music:



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Final Fantasy: Rebirth



Winner: Helldivers II



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Star Wars Outlaws



Narrative:



Black Myth: Wukong



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth



Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Still Wakes the Deep



New Intellectual Property:



Black Myth: Wukong



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Winner: Still Wakes the Deep



Thank Goodness You're Here!



Animal Well



Balatro



Performer in a Leading Role:



Winner: Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep



Isabella Inchbald - Indika



Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2 Remake



Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws



Melina Jeurgens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Performer in a Supporting Role:



Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!



Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep



Winner: Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep



Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!



Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II



Technical Achievement: