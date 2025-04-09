English
Astro Bot

Astro Bot runs rampant at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards

Team Asobi's lovely platformer took home five trophies, including Best Game.

One of the last major video game awards ceremonies of the season has been and gone. The annual BAFTA Games Awards took place yesterday evening, and during that show we got to see which games the awarding body regarded as the best-of-the-best. Following a handful of titles winning a lot in previous awards shows, it's probably not a huge surprise to hear who has taken home trophies this year.

As there are a lot of categories and winners, we'll stop wasting time and simply direct your attention below where you can see the full list, with winners highlighted in bold.

Animation:


  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Thank Goodness You're Here

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Artistic Achievement:


  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Harold Halibut

  • Winner: Neva

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

Audio Achievement:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Helldivers II

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Helldivers II

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Balatro

British Game:


  • A Highland Song

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Paper Trail

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

  • Winner: Thank Goodness You're Here!

Debut Game:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Balatro

  • Pacific Drive

  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • The Plucky Squire

Evolving Game:


  • Winner: Vampire Survivors

  • World of Warcraft

  • Diablo IV

  • Final Fantasy XIV Online

  • No Man's Sky

  • Sea of Thieves

Family:


  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Cat Quest III

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Little Kitty, Big City

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • The Plucky Squire

Game Beyond Entertainment:


  • Botany Manor

  • Kind Worlds 2

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Winner: Tales of Kenzera: Zau

  • Tetris Forever

  • Vampire Therapist

Game Design:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Balatro

  • Helldivers II

  • Tactical Breach Wizards

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Multiplayer:


  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Winner: Helldivers II

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Music:


  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Final Fantasy: Rebirth

  • Winner: Helldivers II

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Winner: Still Wakes the Deep

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

Performer in a Leading Role:


  • Winner: Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Isabella Inchbald - Indika

  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2 Remake

  • Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws

  • Melina Jeurgens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role:


  • Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Winner: Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Technical Achievement:


  • Tiny Glade

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Winner: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Astro Bot

