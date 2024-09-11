Astro Bot might have rave reviews, but sales are a third less than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

HQ

Astro Bot very well could be the game of the year. Team Asobi's platformer has managed to make reviewers feel like children on Christmas morning again, throwing a game into their new console and playing in their pyjamas all day. Despite rave reviews, though, in the UK the game hasn't made waves when it comes to sales.

According to Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring, Astro Bot's physical sales in the UK are a third less than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The 2021 game had an existing franchise backing it up, and Dring expects Astro Bot to have a longer sales tail, also pointing out that the game sold more copies in the UK than Concord did worldwide. Concord just can't stop catching strays.

Digital sales aren't included in Dring's estimate, as they'll often be released later, so we can't say how popular Astro Bot is for sure, but there is hope it'll sell consistently, rather than just having one big boom following launch.