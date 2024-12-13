Astro Bot is your 2024 Game of the Year

HQ

It's official: Team Asobi has beaten off the competition to win itself the Game of the Year prize at The Game Awards. The show was full of surprises, and while Astro Bot was a favourite to win for many, some watching the show live were disappointed and shocked to see it win.

There was support for indie darling Balatro and Metaphor: ReFantazio, but in the end, the little bot that could proved to be the best in show. Astro Bot also won for Game Direction, perhaps pointing that the GOTY prize would go another way, but in the end, it achieved both.

We'll have a more comprehensive list of all the winners and events coming out later, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of Astro Bot being crowned Game of the Year.