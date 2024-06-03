Astro Bot is the 'biggest game' Team Asobi has ever made

HQ

One of the biggest, if not the biggest announcement from the recent State of Play presentation by PlayStation was the new Astro Bot game. Taking our friendly, cutesy robot and giving him his own proper adventure, Astro Bot looks like a real step up for Team Asobi.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet described what players can expect in terms of scale. "This is really about going up one notch — really several notches — and having Astro's big story," he said. "We call it Astro Bot because we treat this as a new beginning. That's a really, really big game. I think for us, that's the biggest game we've ever made."

It's not just Astro proudly waving the Sony banner, either, as you can expect a bunch of characters from PlayStation titles to make an appearance. "There's a lot of characters from the PlayStation universe crossing over with Astro's path. It's an Astro Bot story, of course, with Astro being the main character, but there's a lot of PlayStation characters that play a part," said Doucet.

Astro Bot launches for PS5 on the 6th of September.