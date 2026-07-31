Astro Bot is rumoured to be the subject of a Lego set launching this October

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We're seeing an increasing number of video game intellectual property being turned into Lego sets. Whether it's in the form of iconic retro consoles being brickified or legendary franchises getting themed sets (The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Horizon, to name a few), there are a broad array of options, which seemingly will only be expanding.

A new rumour from the often reliable leakers at Brick Tap has claimed Astro Bot will soon be the subject of a Lego set. The set is said to span 1,911 pieces, will cost $160, and will launch as soon as October 1, which if this is all accurate, would suggest an announcement is rather close.

Since Sony and PlayStation has flirted with Lego in the past, even to create Lego Horizon Adventures, one does have to wonder whether a Lego Astro Bot set is a forerunner of a wider and bolder collaboration between the two companies in relation to the Team Asobi series. Either way, with another PlayStation icon being brickified, fingers crossed it won't be too long until Ratchet & Clank follows suit.