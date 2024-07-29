English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Astro Bot

Astro Bot is getting a cool DualSense controller

Want to play the highly-anticipated PS5 game with something that looks like the adorable character in your hands?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Astro Bot is without a doubt my most anticipated game of 2024, so even an old fart like me that usually shrugs when hearing about custom controllers got a bit excited today.

Sony and Team Asobi have unveiled a special DualSense controller based on Astro Bot. The inspiration is quite apparent, as the white PS5 controller looks like the now - and soon to be even more - iconic robot by having eyes on the touchpad and blue accents on the handles and buttons.

Both the controller and Astro Bot will launch on the 6th of September.

HQ
Astro Bot

Related texts



Loading next content