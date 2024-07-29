Astro Bot is getting a cool DualSense controller

HQ

Astro Bot is without a doubt my most anticipated game of 2024, so even an old fart like me that usually shrugs when hearing about custom controllers got a bit excited today.

Sony and Team Asobi have unveiled a special DualSense controller based on Astro Bot. The inspiration is quite apparent, as the white PS5 controller looks like the now - and soon to be even more - iconic robot by having eyes on the touchpad and blue accents on the handles and buttons.

Both the controller and Astro Bot will launch on the 6th of September.