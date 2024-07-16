Astro Bot is 12-15 hours long

HQ

In an age where we barely see any new platforming, family-friendly mascots, and where even those that do exist barely get any attention, it's refreshing to see something like Astro Bot. Team Asobi's platforming adventure is looking to be quite the big release for the latter half of Sony's 2024, and so a lot of us have many burning questions about it.

In an interview with creative director Nicolas Doucet (transcribed by Gamingbolt), we hear that the game will be around 12-15 hours long. "We want to really make a game in which the tempo is constant throughout and that each level is the same quality rather than having moments that are actually a little long," said Doucet.

The game was nearly open world at one point, but has since gone for a level-based structure in order to make each level more impactful. We'll see the levels for ourselves when Astro Bot launches on the 6th of September.