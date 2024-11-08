Astro Bot has sold 1.5 million copies since launch

HQ

Astro Bot is one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2024. Alongside Metaphor: ReFantazio, it's in the front running for Game of the Year on a lot of people's lists, and we of course enjoyed it thoroughly in our review. However, there's always the worry that a strong critical performance won't necessarily translate to sales. Astro Bot is a new name in a very established genre, so how did our plucky little robot stack up?

Well, according to new figures from Sony, he's done very well for himself, selling 1.5 million copies in the 9 weeks since launch. With player number and sales figures being so skewed nowadays, some might remain critical of 1.5 million sales, but the game has clearly made its stamp this year.

The figures from Sony go up to the 3rd of November, so perhaps we'll see another surge of sales towards Christmas. Either way, considering how good Astro Bot is, it deserves to sell Astrillion copies.