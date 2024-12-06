Astro Bot has been eliminated from The Game Awards Players' Voice vote

HQ

There is definitely a theme with the type of games that The Game Awards community seem to enjoy, as the ongoing Players' Voice award category has just voted out Game of the Year contender Astro Bot, leaving 10 titles in contention, nine of which were created by Asian developers.

As it stands, the remaining titles in contention for the award include Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Genshin Impact, Helldivers II, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Palworld, Stellar Blade, Wuthering Waves, and Zenless Zone Zero. This means that an expansion and a game that launched in 2020 has knocked out one of the highest-rated games of the year when it comes to Metacritic standings.

Out of the titles that are left, which do you reckon will take home the Players' Voice award for The Game Awards, which will commence on December 13 at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET?