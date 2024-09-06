Astro Bot Guide: Where to find and how to complete all the Lost Levels

HQ

There are a lot of collectibles and goodies to find in Astro Bot's many levels, but usually the most secret of the bunch revolve around the extra Lost Levels found in the hidden Lost Galaxy. This sixth additional place to visit is packed with a bunch of bots to rescue and jigsaw puzzle pieces to find, and to make sure you don't miss out on any, we've created this guide to help you find each of the (only?) 10 Lost Levels and complete them 100%.

How to find each Lost Level: Where are the Gorilla Nebula's Lost Levels?

Az-Tech Trail

Halfway through the level, you will find yourself in a dark room and matched up against a russian doll-like bot. Defeat this bot and then use your Twin-Frog Gloves to diffuse the four lit braziers on the wall behind, using the ladybug jump pad to reach the high ones. This will unlock the Fan Club level.

Creamy Canyon

As you work through the level, a UFO will steal one of your rescue bot targets and take it to the top of a mountain. You can use a ladybug jump pad to defeat said UFO and save the bot, and perhaps to also admire an unusual seal ice sculpture... Just ahead you'll find a boar enemy that charges at you and wears itself out, allowing you to run behind it, grab its tail, spin it around and throw it at a target. Throw the boar at the ice sculpture and then use Astro's spinning move to spiral into the glowing hole hidden beneath the sculpture to discover the portal to the Funky Fungi level.

How to find each Lost Level: Where are the Tentacle System's Lost Levels?

Go-Go Archipelago

This one is easy to find. At the end of the level, after you've defeated Captain Pincher, look around for one of the boss' claws and beneath it you will find a place where Astro can spin and spiral into the ground. The portal to Light Bulb Limbo will be found in the treasure horde this leads to.

Downsize Surprise

This one is much more complex. Towards the end of the level, where you need to use the Mouse suit to shrink into a lock and expand to smash it open, turn around and look the other direction. You'll see a glass floor that you can use Astro's gliding lasers to smash, opening an air vent you can shrink and then glide up to reach a new area inhabited by a frog. Blow on your DualSense controller while standing behind the frog to activate it and cause it to generate bubbles you can stand upon while shrunken. These will carry you up to smash a crate and save a bot, and if you keep going up, to find a branch you can stand upon and use to walk around to find a small disco ball and button hidden in the tree top. Hit the button and the platform to access Boxel Bust-Up will spawn.

How to find each Lost Level: Where are the Serpent Starway's Lost Levels?

Bathhouse Battle

In the middle of the level, in the area where you find a tar slime defacing a Japanese mural, just after you inflate the sponges and are about to extinguish three flaming enemies and continue through your journey, soak up in the bath on the roof and glide across a gap to the Torii gate on the left. Then platform onto the cherry blossom tree, release your water onto the inflamed chimney, and then glide into the top and drop into a secret room with a pullable wire that will spawn the Furnace Fever portal platform.

Free Big Brother!

This one is super easy! At the start of the level, look around for an isolated area in the ocean that suspiciously looks like a big door. Head over there and use the electric UFO enemy to charge up the two electric panels and open the door to reveal the disco ball and podium to access Ghouls & Bots.

How to find each Lost Level: Where are the Camo Cosmos' Lost Levels?

Hieroglyph Pyramid

Right at the end of the level, before you jump on the final podium and leave, look to your right as you enter the large burial chamber. You'll see a couple of platforms hidden under mountains of gemstones. Climb over and on the last platform will be a breakable surface that you can crack by dropping on it using your Hamster form. You can then use the form again to be launched to a hidden area that requires Astro to find the right square to move on one of the Aztec green sound walls. Once you do this, you'll drop down to a new area where you'll have to do the same thing again, twice, and under the pressure of being squashed if you fail. If you succeed, you'll find the podium unlocking the Rocket Pull Power! Lost Level.

Balloon Breeze

This one is a bit finicky, albeit fast to reach. Work through the level until you get Astro's balloon power. Then, turn around and head the other direction, the way you came. Use the ladybug jump pad to access a floating pot island in the sky toward the direction where you entered the level and then jump, dash, and balloon up to said island to find a spinning interactable that Astro can use to spawn an entirely new island. Balloon up to this island to find something blocked by towering bamboo. Use the button in front of you to spawn a DualSense device that is controlled by gyro mechanics and use it to cut down the bamboo in front of you to reveal an unusual platform. On this platform, use Astro's hovering lasers to trace a path around the platform, where a blue light will fill up showing where you have and haven't been. Once that's done, the disco ball will appear and you'll be able to pull the wires and spawn the podium to access the Danger Dojo Lost Level.

How to find each Lost Level: Where are the Feather Cluster's Lost Levels?

Djinny of the Lamp

Right at the end of the level, after you've defeated the Djinny and can see the end podium in front of you, turn around and clamber up the rock formation. Smash the vase and you'll see something you won't want to believe, shards of clay floating in thin air! Also, notice how the rocks glow as you step on them and how the camera changes. What you'll need to do is look below and jump over areas where there are glowable rocks in the floor. Astro will be able to stand on invisible platforms by doing this and can make its way across the gap to reach a magic carpet on the other side that will take you up to a hidden area where the disco ball unlocking the High-Suction Hero Lost Level can be found.

Frozen Meal

HQ

At the end of the level, before you take the slide to face off with the enormous snowman, you'll see two penguins making a big snowball. Hijack the ball and use the surrounding snow to make the ball bigger and bigger until it's large enough to serve as a platform to reach the ledge to the left of the slide. On this ledge you'll find a button that will spawn a DualSense hoover system that you can use to remove the ice block wall in front of you and to reveal the disco ball opening access to the Turtles in Trash Lost Level.

How to complete each Lost Level: Getting 100% in the Lost Galaxy

Fan Club

As you're scaling the tower, when you see running water, follow it into a hidden cavity to find the first bot in the level.

A little later, you'll find yourself in a room with lots of fans and five enemies. Defeat the enemies and then deactivate the fans to reveal a hidden compartment where a slime bot is hiding. Defeat this bot too and then jump on the fan it was sitting on, activate the fan and get launched up to find the second bot of the level.

Keep going until you are outside. Immediately upon exiting and seeing sunlight, look ahead and you'll find the third bot hiding in a pile of leaves.

Staying where you are, look to your right to see the first jigsaw piece. Hop over and a UFO will steal the piece taking it into the sky. Move the leaves to find wires to pull that will then spawn a fan you can deactivate and then activate to launch Astro into the sky to smash the UFO and claim the piece.

Continue forward until you find a platform with a bunch of big fans all connected together. The fourth bot can be found here in the sky being taken by a UFO. Launch yourself to save the bot.

At the same time, use the fans to launch Astro onto a platform on the left and pull some wires to find the second jigsaw puzzle piece.

Lastly, keep going until you reach the end of the level. The final bot will be here, being chased by an enemy. Smash the enemy, rescue the bot, and that is the end of Fan Club.

Funky Fungi

The first bot will be on your path through the level. Easy-peasy.

The first jigsaw puzzle can be found early on too, although it's a little hidden. When using the dynamite to blow up the rock with slimes on it, get a second dynamite, turn around, leap up the steps and destroy a wall with a warning symbol on it. The puzzle piece will be behind the wall.

The second bot requires Astro using a propeller fan and then his spin move to scale the platforms found immediately after falling into the cavern. The bot will be on top of the glowing mushroom.

The second puzzle piece can be found almost right after the first. After dropping down into the cavern, gather one of the propeller leaves and jump up onto the right platform. From there, defeat the orange slime and use Astro's spin move to spiral into the ground. Listen to the hum of the blocks on the ground and use Astro's glide move to target the right block and find the jigsaw puzzle piece underneath with several coins too.

Staying in this main room, head to the platform at the back of the room and use Astro's spin technique to again spiral into the ground. Defeat the two enemies and the third bot will drop down waiting to be rescued.

Continue working through the level until you fall further into the cavern. When you do, use Astro's spin move to clear the rock pile found immediately upon landing. Then spin again and spiral into the ground to unlock a new mini-area where you have to use the DualSense's gyro controls to clear sludge using water. Once you reach the bottom, you'll discover the fourth bot in this level.

Keep working through the level until you come to an open room with a large enemy swinging a spiked ball on a chain. Defeat this enemy and then use the propeller leaf you can acquire from beneath it to turn around and scale the waterfall from the direction you entered the room. Defeat the enemy at the top of the waterfall and the last bot of the level will drop down waiting to be rescued.

Light Bulb Limbo

The first bot is on your path through the level. You will need to be fast though as you can't save the bot while carrying a lightbulb to keep the illuminated platform you stand upon visible. So, hurl the bulb at an enemy, save the bot, and quickly leap to safety.

The second bot is a similar deal, except much less stressful. Use the light bulb to defeat the ghost that steals the platform you intend to use, acquire a second bulb to defeat the enemy on the other side of the crevasse, and then use a third to light your way to the bot that is now hanging onto a ledge for dear life.

The third bot is a tricksy one. When you reach an area with pullable wires and a checkpoint right next to it, pull the wires to spawn a bulb but instead of continuing forward, look to your left to illuminate some moving platforms that take you up to find a hidden bot at the top.

The first jigsaw puzzle is in this same area. You can see it floating ominously over absolutely nothing. Just use a light bulb to illuminate platforms and make your way over to it.

The fourth bot is close to. Once you've crossed the gap (if you need to, pull the wires in front of you to get a fresh bulb) and then turn around and hurl it at the cowering gargoyle. It will cause a pillar to rise and a hidden coffin to appear that you can punch open and find the fourth bot.

Keep going until you see the last bot in front of you. Don't bother saving it yet (not that you can yet...). Move around the room and find some wires to pull to spawn a light bulb and then carry that to the right of the room to find some illuminated platforms that take you up to an area with a cowering gargoyle. Destroy the gargoyle with a light bulb and the second jigsaw puzzle piece will spawn.

Now you can save the final bot and complete the level. Use a light bulb to spawn illuminated platforms until you find a way to access and reach the bot to free it.

Boxel Bust-Up

The first bot is in front of you hiding behind a voxel slime bot. Defeat the slime and save the bot.

The second bot is a little further along. You'll see a part of the level where it wants you to follow along to the left. Head right and you'll see some wires protruding from a platform, pull them to spawn a magnetic path allowing you to walk up the wall. At the top are a couple of enemies and a rock. The rock is the bot you're looking for. Yes, really.

The first jigsaw puzzle is on your path further through the level. You can't miss it, but remember it's on a flimsy voxel platform that if you glide over you will destroy!

A little later through the level, after the walls that attempt to crush you, you'll use a jump pad to reach a platform with a tree being circled by a few coins. Smash the tree to spawn pullable wires that when yanked spawn dynamite that you can throw at the tree on a solitary platform to your left to see the bot trapped on top of it launched over to you.

At the open area with the chest holding an upgrade for Astro, you'll see a suspicious blue tile embedded into the wall. Smash it and find some wires behind that you can pull to find the second jigsaw puzzle piece.

You're going to want to use your jetpack to go up the bounce pad in front of you. Don't. Look right, blast over the gap, defeat the enemies in front of you, stand in the green grass tile to avoid being squashed by the wall, and then use the bounce pad to find the fourth bot of the level.

The last bot is at the end of the level, right in front of the end-level platform. You'll need to avoid some squashing walls to get there, but finding the bot is easy as it comes.

Furnace Fever

As you work through the level, when you cross the first Hungry Hippo-like enemies and find the first bolt enemy, the first bot is hanging in the nearby tree.

A little further on, after you defeat the new diving enemy, look to your right to find two volcanic formations. Jump on the smaller one and then onto the platform behind the larger to find the first jigsaw puzzle piece.

Just slightly further on, when you find the second bolt enemy, on the left is a small platform with a button being protected by three rotating flame streams. Hit the button to open a hidden door and portal that can be accessed via a grind rail. In this next area, jump between the grind rails to avoid hazards and reach the second bot of the level.

When you reach the third bolt enemy of the level it will be on a platform you can move by standing at the edges. Angle it so you can hit the button on one of the walls to open up a new pathway that leads to the top of a nearby volcanic formation and find the third bot of the level.

Keep going until you find a pullable wire that spawns a rubber duck that spouts water. Use the water to clear a path across the dangerous fiery floor and at the same time create a route to intercept the second jigsaw puzzle piece.

The fourth bot can be found after the grind rail. You'll need to navigate across a few more Hungry-Hippo enemies to reach it.

The final bot can be reached using a rubber duck again. Once you have the duck, beeline to the right of the next fiery chamber to find the bot lounging in a sauna with a couple of monkeys.

Ghouls & Bots

As you're working through the level, you'll come across a well with a place Astro can spin and spiral underground to find the first bot.

After the floating bridge platforms, you'll find a pullable wire to spawn a light bulb that can be thrown at a nearby tree to free the second bot of the level within.

When you enter the dark room, across from you is a gargoyle in the wall. Use the lightbulb to navigate illuminating platforms and then throw the bulb at the gargoyle to find the third bot of the level.

After defeating all the ghouls and returning to the outside, once you reach the platform with a floating bulb, claim the bulb and hurl it at the cauldron on the far left. Acquire a second bulb and make your way over there using the illuminating platforms to find the fourth bot of the level.

In the same area, you can see the first jigsaw puzzle piece floating over the chasm. Use the bulb to illuminate platforms to reach it.

After blowing out the candles, climb all the way to the top of the rope. The second jigsaw puzzle piece is hidden in a room behind you.

After defeating all of the ghosts using the DualSense gyro mechanic, the fifth and final bot of the level is waiting on the bridge railing in front of you on your left.

HQ

Rocket Pull Power!

Towards the start of the level, you'll find two pullable ropes. Use the left one to unlock a hidden area below where the first bot is waiting to be saved.

A few moments later, after you've used the right rope and scaled the cliff face, you will find another pullable rope right in front of the wolves. Pull it and spawn a snowman where the second bot is trapped in.

In the same place, pull the other rope (near the snowman that can be destroyed to reveal a photograph spot). This will take you into another hidden area. Head down, pull yet another rope and find the first jigsaw puzzle piece.

The third bot can be found in the volcanic area. When you come across a block enemy that is constantly following your movements, direct it in such a way that you can reach and interact with the pullable rope on its head to uncover a sneaky area underneath this platform where in the third bot will be waiting to be found.

The fourth bot is nearby. The level will want you to head towards the left, head right where a block enemy is rolling in the lava. Wait for the right moment and pull on its rope to spawn a platform that will enable you to rocket to a new area above where the bot will be clinging to a wall and needing to be saved from three enemies.

You will probably see the second jigsaw puzzle piece as you work through the level. As is the theme of this level, remove the two block enemies by pulling on their ropes and safely grab the piece. Or just snatch the piece when there's an opening... if you're brave enough...

The last bot is also on your path but to access it you'll need to defeat a really big block enemy by pulling its rope and entering its body to ignite dynamite and escape before it detonates. Once that's done, the bot is safe to rescue.

Danger Dojo

The first bot is on your path through the level. After using the first magnetic wall, you'll see it hanging for dear life and as you get near a dragon will pop up and attempt to eat it. Smack the dragon and save the bot.

The second bot is also in front of you. It's in the area where you get to use the DualSense gyro blade device to slice through bamboo. Don't get too trigger happy and use the device to slice the bamboo in such a way that enables you to platform up to the bot.

In the area where the enemies pop out of the building with curtain doors, use the right door to find a jump pad taking you to a balcony where the first jigsaw puzzle piece can be found.

When you fall and end up inside the building, shortly afterwards an enemy bot will attack from behind a secret wall. Smack the wall and find a hidden area where a magnetic wall will take you up to a balcony where the third bot can be found.

The fourth bot is nearby and very obvious. It's in the mural section with a couple of enemies where it's buried up to its waist.

In the section shortly afterwards where you leap across drums and avoid flame streams, you'll find a big drum with a pullable wire overhead. Once you've pulled the wire, head to your left and find a platform with glowing green puzzle floors like the Aztec-level ones. Solve three puzzles in a row and find the second jigsaw puzzle piece.

The fifth and final bot is on your path. Using the DualSense gyro device, make a blade path up to the bot as part of your efforts to continue onwards and complete the level shortly afterwards.

High-Suction Hero

The first bot is on your path. Use Astro's suction power to create a platform to be able to safely rescue it.

After you defeat the big flower, use the suction power to scale the cliff face making sure you have enough material left over to spawn an extra platform or two when you reach the top. The first jigsaw puzzle piece will be near, simply requiring you to create a platform or two to reach it.

The second bot is on your path too. A UFO will steal it, simply follow and free it.

You'll probably see the second jigsaw puzzle piece. It can be a bit of a challenge to access, but use the suckable materials that you prefer to platform over to it and snag it.

The third bot is in this same area. Upon one of the spinning platforms, you'll see the bot standing on a suckable cube of material. Again, make your way over in the way that suits you to rescue it.

The fourth bot is nearby as well. After you've crossed to safety and find the rocket, the bot will be trapped in the rocket's thrusters.

As you scale the rocket, the fifth and final bot will be near the top, waiting for you to save it on your path towards the end podium.

Turtles in Trash

The first bot is on the opening island. Next to the footballing enemy will be something struggling in a bin. That's the bot. Yep, really.

After using the DualSense hoover system to clear up some rubbish, a bunch of turtles will appear with the one on the left featuring a trapped bot riding on its shell.

On the next island, after the grind rails, use the rubber duck to clear the tar enemies and all of the remaining tar and the first jigsaw puzzle piece will appear afterwards.

In the same area, the third bot can be found clinging to a tree near the spinning petal device.

Halfway through the next grind rail section you will find the second jigsaw puzzle piece. You can reach it by using the second bounce pad to get some serious air.

After clearing the homing missile frogs using the DualSense hoover, instead of continuing forward, use a bounce pad on the left to scale the sandcastle DualSense model, following the coins to easily reach the summit. The fourth bot is found on top.

On the last grind rail, the fifth and final bot is being abducted by a seagull. Use the bounce pad to reach it and rescue it.

Final Encore - This level is only unlocked after you complete all the other Lost Levels

Once you have your cymbal monkey power, as you're using it to scale the first set of platforms, the first bot is located hanging on an extra platform above. Reach the checkpoint, turn around and save the bot.

Once you meet the drum enemy, knock it over using the cymbal monkey and use it as a bounce pad to access an area to the left that requires the cymbals to be rung to spawn a platform. Once you've done that and reached this secret section, ring the cymbals again to open the doors with eyes and find an Aztec green wall that once opened will reveal the second bot.

Dropping back down from here. Before using the drum enemy to scale up to the cannon and continue the level, instead follow the platform around to the right and find a sneaky area tucked away. Deal with the sticky enemies by using Astro's spinning move and then use the cymbal monkey to move back the wall, before pulling the protruding wires to find the first jigsaw puzzle piece.

Once you've crossed the grind rails and reached the area with the electric platforms, the third bot can be found to the right. Ring the cymbals in such a way so that you can reach the right platforms, even picking up a propeller petal along the way by pulling on the protruding wires. This bot will be running for its life on a rotating platform. Yes, it's a Fall Guy.

After the piano that plays keys through your DualSense controller speaker, you'll reach an area with a few spinning enemies. Once you've dealt with them, head to the left and use the cymbal monkey to open a path across, defeat the spiked enemy, use the monkey again to quickly dispatch the electric foes, and then finally ring the cymbals in front of the cannon to find bot number four.

In this same area, after grinding back, use the cymbals to open a path to the right where the second jigsaw puzzle piece will be waiting.

The final bot is at the end of the level. Use the cymbals to defeat the spinning enemy three times over and the end podium will appear as will the fifth and final bot.

And that's it. Those are all of the Lost Levels and how to finish every single one of them! Congrats!