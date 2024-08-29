Astro Bot director won't commit to a PC release

HQ

It does seem that the age of games being exclusively on one console or another are slowly coming to an end. At least, with Sony games, we're seeing more and more formerly exclusive titles jump ship over to PC. There's an expectation among fans now, and there are many hoping they'll be able to play the upcoming PS5 platformer Astro Bot on their PCs sooner rather than later.

Speaking on the MinnMax YouTube channel, Astro Bot's game director Nicolas Doucet answered a whopping 176 questions in rapid succession. He didn't get time to speak in detail about the potential of a PC release, but regarding the audience for one, he said the following:

"We want to hear from you. Absolutely, we want to hear from you."

While Doucet certainly doesn't commit to a PC launch, we can't imagine Sony would miss out on the opportunity to sell a few extra copies here and there on PC.

Astro Bot launches for PS5 on the 6th of September.