Astro Bot director set to lead Sony Japan Studio

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is probably one of the most interesting games released for PlayStation VR, as we stated in detail in our review. A core member of the project was the director Nicolas Doucet and his experience and talent just recently landed him the position of Sony Japan Studio, the Japanese first-party division of the company that has worked on games such as Knack, Knack 2, Gravity Rush 2 and more.

It's unclear what the fate of the current director, Allen Becker, will be, but

Doucet certainly has all the credentials to do an excellent job, given the excellent performance of Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which is also one of the best-selling games for PlayStation VR.

Doucet debut project as head of Sony Japan Studio is unknown, but one can assume it will be a game for the next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.