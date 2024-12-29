Astro Bot director reveals unspoken influence after GOTY win at The Game Awards

HQ

Astro Bot's victory at The Game Awards 2024 left fans buzzing, especially with the game clinching the coveted Game of the Year (GOTY) award. However, Nicolas Doucet, the director of Team Asobi, admitted that there was one important word he couldn't utter during his acceptance speech. While giving thanks to his team, Sony, and partners, Doucet acknowledged an undeniable influence that shaped their work but chose not to name names.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Doucet hinted at his inspiration from a development group based in Kyoto, known for their long history of creating quality platforms. Though he refrained from naming them during the ceremony, he made it clear that this influence was integral to their approach. He emphasized that Team Asobi draws heavily from the legacy of these creators, and the impact of their work is evident in Astro Bot's success.

Doucet also reflected on the pressure of delivering the perfect speech, especially after the whirlwind of emotions that accompanied the event. He admitted that while it was a nerve-wracking experience, his gratitude for the team and his family's support kept him grounded. With his moment of victory now passed, the director remains focused on carrying the torch for the next generation of gaming.

