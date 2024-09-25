Astro Bot confirms the arrival of more levels, bots and content before the end of the year

HQ

Tonight's State of Play kicked off with a safe bet. Astro Bot is the best branding PlayStation has to offer right now, which is why it was quick to announce the free content Team Asobi will be adding to the game this autumn.

No less than five online levels to speedrun and 10 new bots to rescue, including a Helldiver and Eve from Stellar Blade. Team Asobi boss Nicolas Doucet has thanked fans for the great reception the game has received, and says this is just a taste of what's to come.

If you already own the base game, remember that this new content will be completely free. Astro Bot is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.