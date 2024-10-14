Astro Bot claimed to have done better than "basically every new 3D platform game in the last years"

HQ

Astro Bot's success has not been a silent affair. The 3D platformer from Team Asobi has debuted to an enormous fanfare, both in a critical but also in a sales sense. This has been affirmed once again by GamesIndustry analyst Christopher Dring, who took to X to give us an insight into just how well Astro Bot has performed since its arrival at the start of September.

Dring claims that the platformer has outperformed basically everything that the 3D platformer space has offered in the past 10 years, well aside from the titans that are 3D Mario games.

"Astro Bot has done better than basically every new 3D platform game in the last 10 years (Mario aside). Its true success won't be known for years, but it's had a strong start for the genre."

The one thing we don't know is which games are currently still faring better than Astro Bot in a sales sense, but considering the thread where Dring made the comments also touched on Sonic Frontiers, we can assume that the PlayStation 5 platformer has at least already surpassed the efforts of Sonic Team's big effort.